Monopoly GO: What happens to Sunken Treasures Hammer tokens after event?

The Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt will end on May 26 but don’t worry about collecting too many Hammer tokens from the main event as they transform into a valuable reward when the event ends.

What happens to my Treasures Hunt Dig Hammer tokens in Monopoly GO?

Let your extra Hammer tokens work for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All leftover Hammer tokens from the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt are turned into Dice rolls. Unlike Partner main events in Monopoly GO, where leftover tokens are turned into cash, Treasure Hunt tokens have value after an event ends. This is important as you can choose to either level up a Dig Hunt board to gain the milestone reward or hold your Hammer tokens to have them turned into Dice rolls instead.

How many Monopoly GO Dice are rewarded for Hammer tokens?

The formula Scopely uses for turning Hunt tokens into Dice is that each Hammer is worth three Dice rolls. Having 25 leftover Hammer tokens from the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt will earn you a total of 75 Dice rolls. All leftover Hammer tokens are turned into Dice when the event ends, or you complete it. Having a few dozen Hammer tokens left over after completing the event will transform them into Dice Rolls.

What happens to Hammer token rewards after finishing the Monopoly GO Dig Hunt early?

Solo events and tournaments that feature Hammer tokens as rewards through unlocking Monopoly GO milestones are turned into Dice rewards. Scopely not only transforms your leftover Hammers into Dice rolls but turns those same Hammers that you haven’t claimed yet into Dice rolls as well. This is a great way to restock your Dice rolls before the next Monopoly GO main event.

