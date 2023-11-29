Monopoly GO Olympian Odyssey tournament: Rewards and milestones listed

It's time to demolish some of your Monoply GO friends.

Monopoly GO’s new tournament on Nov. 29 is Olympian Odyssey, packed with rewards you can claim as you attack the properties of your friends and random Facebook people. Like previous events, the key to earning these rewards is to collect tokens, which you can do by landing on Railroad squares.

To optimize your rewards in Monopoly GO’s Olympian Odyssey tournament, the most effective strategy is to use your highest dice multiplier. To increase your chances of landing on a Railroad square, save your multiplier for times when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from one. This approach is based on the statistical likelihood of rolling these totals with two dice, as is the case of Monopoly GO dice rolls. This way, you increase your chances of hitting Railroad squares more often, maximizing your potential rewards in the tournament.

If you think you can get all the rewards in Olympian Odyssey, check out the full list below.

Olympian Odyssey full reward list

Here are all the rewards you can get while progressing through the Olympian Odyssey’s 30 milestones in Monopoly GO.

Unlock the tournament – Five Thunder tokens 40 dice – 70 Thunder tokens 7 PEG-E tokens – 100 Thunder tokens Cash – 175 Thunder tokens 5-minute High Roller bonus – 225 Thunder tokens 130 dice – 300 Thunder tokens 2-Star Sticker Pack – 250 Thunder tokens 15 PEG-E tokens – 475 Thunder tokens Cash – 550 Thunder tokens 275 dice – 625 Thunder tokens 30 PEG-E tokens – 650 Thunder tokens 20-minute Mega Heist – 700 Thunder tokens Cash – 800 Thunder tokens 3-Star Sticker Pack – 750 Thunder tokens 350 dice – 850 Thunder tokens 50 PEG-E tokens – 900 Thunder tokens 3-Star Sticker Pack – 1,000 Thunder tokens Cash – 1,200 Thunder tokens 500 dice – 1,300 Thunder tokens 25-minute Rent Frenzy – 1,500 Thunder tokens 4-Star Sticker Pack – 1,800 Thunder tokens 80 PEG-E tokens – 2,000 Thunder tokens Cash – 2,300 Thunder tokens 950 dice – 2,600 Thunder tokens 5-Star Sticker Pack – 3,000 Thunder tokens 100 PEG-E tokens – 3,500 Thunder tokens Cash – 4,000 Thunder Tokens 20-minute Cash Grab event – 4,500 Thunder tokens Cash – 5,000 Thunder tokens 1,800 dice – 5,500 Thunder tokens

Thanks to ket on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to earn Olympian Odyssey tokens

You can only earn Olympian Odyssey tokens (Thunder tokens) by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist events that appear when you land on Railroad tiles. Here’s how much you get:

Shutdown : Two Thunder tokens if your attack is blocked Four Thunder tokens if your attack is successful

: Bank Heist: Eight Thunder tokens for a Small Heist 12 Thunder tokens for a Large Heist 16 Thunder tokens for Bankrupt!



Your dice multiplier also affects tokens earned during Railroad events. For example, if you have an x20 multiplier active when you start a Shutdown event and land a successful blow, you will earn 20 times as many tokens, totaling 80.

When does Olympian Odyssey end?

Olympian Odyssey in Monopoly GO ends on Dec. 1 at 11am CT. You can monitor the event’s countdown timer inside the game under its icon on the right side of the screen.