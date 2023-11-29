Monopoly GO Olympian Odyssey tournament: Rewards and milestones listed

Monopoly's character pointing to the Olympian Odyssey tournament logo.
Image via Scopely | Remix by Dot Esports

Monopoly GO’s new tournament on Nov. 29 is Olympian Odyssey, packed with rewards you can claim as you attack the properties of your friends and random Facebook people. Like previous events, the key to earning these rewards is to collect tokens, which you can do by landing on Railroad squares.

To optimize your rewards in Monopoly GO’s Olympian Odyssey tournament, the most effective strategy is to use your highest dice multiplier. To increase your chances of landing on a Railroad square, save your multiplier for times when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from one. This approach is based on the statistical likelihood of rolling these totals with two dice, as is the case of Monopoly GO dice rolls. This way, you increase your chances of hitting Railroad squares more often, maximizing your potential rewards in the tournament.

If you think you can get all the rewards in Olympian Odyssey, check out the full list below.

Olympian Odyssey full reward list

Here are all the rewards you can get while progressing through the Olympian Odyssey’s 30 milestones in Monopoly GO.

  1. Unlock the tournament – Five Thunder tokens
  2. 40 dice – 70 Thunder tokens
  3. 7 PEG-E tokens – 100 Thunder tokens
  4. Cash – 175 Thunder tokens
  5. 5-minute High Roller bonus – 225 Thunder tokens
  6. 130 dice – 300 Thunder tokens
  7. 2-Star Sticker Pack – 250 Thunder tokens
  8. 15 PEG-E tokens – 475 Thunder tokens
  9. Cash – 550 Thunder tokens
  10. 275 dice 625 Thunder tokens
  11. 30 PEG-E tokens – 650 Thunder tokens
  12. 20-minute Mega Heist – 700 Thunder tokens
  13. Cash – 800 Thunder tokens
  14. 3-Star Sticker Pack – 750 Thunder tokens
  15. 350 dice – 850 Thunder tokens
  16. 50 PEG-E tokens – 900 Thunder tokens
  17. 3-Star Sticker Pack – 1,000 Thunder tokens
  18. Cash – 1,200 Thunder tokens
  19. 500 dice – 1,300 Thunder tokens
  20. 25-minute Rent Frenzy – 1,500 Thunder tokens
  21. 4-Star Sticker Pack – 1,800 Thunder tokens
  22. 80 PEG-E tokens – 2,000 Thunder tokens
  23. Cash – 2,300 Thunder tokens
  24. 950 dice – 2,600 Thunder tokens
  25. 5-Star Sticker Pack – 3,000 Thunder tokens
  26. 100 PEG-E tokens – 3,500 Thunder tokens
  27. Cash – 4,000 Thunder Tokens
  28. 20-minute Cash Grab event – 4,500 Thunder tokens
  29. Cash – 5,000 Thunder tokens
  30. 1,800 dice – 5,500 Thunder tokens

Thanks to ket on the Monopoly GO Discord server for the full list.

How to earn Olympian Odyssey tokens

You can only earn Olympian Odyssey tokens (Thunder tokens) by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist events that appear when you land on Railroad tiles. Here’s how much you get:

  • Shutdown:
    • Two Thunder tokens if your attack is blocked
    • Four Thunder tokens if your attack is successful
  • Bank Heist:
    • Eight Thunder tokens for a Small Heist
    • 12 Thunder tokens for a Large Heist
    • 16 Thunder tokens for Bankrupt!

Your dice multiplier also affects tokens earned during Railroad events. For example, if you have an x20 multiplier active when you start a Shutdown event and land a successful blow, you will earn 20 times as many tokens, totaling 80.

When does Olympian Odyssey end?

Olympian Odyssey in Monopoly GO ends on Dec. 1 at 11am CT. You can monitor the event’s countdown timer inside the game under its icon on the right side of the screen.

