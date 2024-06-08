Monopoly GO guide to maximize Martian Core Quest rewards

Closing out the Martian Treasures Monopoly GO Dig Hunt main event is Martian Core Quest, a two-day solo event featuring 49 milestones of rewards and four corners as an objective. If you’re grinding for the Treasure Hunt Wild Sticker like I am, here’s a guide to help you get there.

What are the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards and milestones?

Try to land on a corner tile with at least a 20x Dice Roll multiplier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total Martian Core Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 14,605 Dice rolls, 249 Blaster (laser gun) Dig Hunt tokens, 10 Sticker packs (three five-star packs), and cash. For a two-day event, I think the rewards and points to unlock them are decent. Don’t sleep on Flash events like High Roller at milestone 27 and Cash Boost at milestones five and 38.

Martian Core Quest milestone Points to unlock milestone Martian Core Quest reward One Five Three Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens Two 10 20 Dice rolls Three 10 Cash Four 10 Green Sticker pack Five 55 85 Dice rolls Six 15 Four Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens Seven 20 Cash Boost for five minutes Eight 20 Green Sticker pack Nine 25 Five Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 10 150 200 Dice rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 Six Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 13 35 Green Sticker pack 14 40 Eight Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 15 300 350 Dice rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 18 50 Orange Sticker pack 19 55 10 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 20 700 600 Dice rolls 21 60 Cash 22 70 Pink Sticker pack 23 80 16 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,250 1,000 Dice rolls 26 80 Cash 27 120 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 130 22 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 29 150 100 Dice rolls 30 900 Cash 31 225 25 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 32 400 Blue Sticker pack 33 350 200 Dice rolls 34 300 Cash 35 1,800 1,500 Dice rolls 36 500 30 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 37 600 Blue Sticker pack 38 700 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 39 800 35 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 40 3,200 2,400 Dice rolls 41 900 Purple Sticker pack 42 1,000 40 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 43 1,200 750 Dice rolls 44 2,500 Cash 45 1,300 900 Dice rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,500 Purple Sticker pack 48 1,600 45 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens 49 7,500 6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips and tricks to getting the most Martian Core Quest Monopoly GO rewards

I’m getting that Wild Sticker, are you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s hardly a secret that four corner solo events aren’t my favorite. But they’re not the worst, either. Heading into the Martian Core Quest event, I rolled a little over 7,000 Dice to get 250 Blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures event, and I’m expecting to need at least 150 more to complete all 25 levels to get the coveted Wild Sticker. Here’s how we can do that through the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards.

If you’re rolling at a consistent multiplier, try to roll at either 20x or 50x.

Take advantage of daily events to earn more points and unlock more Martian Core Quest rewards.

Be sure to roll for the full five minutes during the Cash Boost flash event to save up cash. Then coordinate with the daily events to use that cash for leveling up your Monopoly GO board, earning Dice rolls.

Try to get to milestone 39 to earn enough Blaster tokens, milestone 36 at the least.

The High Roller event at milestone 27 is in a bad spot but can still be useful in speeding up the reward process.

If you have the Dice rolls to spare, try to get to milestone 41 and even 47, unlocking the five-star Purple Sticker packs that may have a Sticker you need to unlock a set from the Making Music album.

