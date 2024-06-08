Mr. Monopoly reading at his office desk
Monopoly GO guide to maximize Martian Core Quest rewards

A four-corner solo event will close out the Martian Treasure Dig Hunt.
Closing out the Martian Treasures Monopoly GO Dig Hunt main event is Martian Core Quest, a two-day solo event featuring 49 milestones of rewards and four corners as an objective. If you’re grinding for the Treasure Hunt Wild Sticker like I am, here’s a guide to help you get there.

What are the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards and milestones?

Ms. Monopoly holding a Monopoly GO reward
Try to land on a corner tile with at least a 20x Dice Roll multiplier.

The total Martian Core Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 14,605 Dice rolls, 249 Blaster (laser gun) Dig Hunt tokens, 10 Sticker packs (three five-star packs), and cash. For a two-day event, I think the rewards and points to unlock them are decent. Don’t sleep on Flash events like High Roller at milestone 27 and Cash Boost at milestones five and 38.

Martian Core Quest milestonePoints to unlock milestoneMartian Core Quest reward
OneFiveThree Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
Two1020 Dice rolls
Three10Cash
Four10Green Sticker pack
Five5585 Dice rolls
Six15Four Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
Seven20Cash Boost for five minutes
Eight20Green Sticker pack
Nine25Five Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
10150200 Dice rolls
1130Cash
1235Six Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
1335Green Sticker pack
1440Eight Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
15300350 Dice rolls
1640Cash
1745Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1850Orange Sticker pack
195510 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
20700600 Dice rolls
2160Cash
2270Pink Sticker pack
238016 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
2460Cash
251,2501,000 Dice rolls
2680Cash
27120High Roller for 10 minutes
2813022 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
29150100 Dice rolls
30900Cash
3122525 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
32400Blue Sticker pack
33350200 Dice rolls
34300Cash
351,8001,500 Dice rolls
3650030 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
37600Blue Sticker pack
38700Cash Boost for 10 minutes
3980035 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
403,2002,400 Dice rolls
41900Purple Sticker pack
421,00040 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
431,200750 Dice rolls
442,500Cash
451,300900 Dice rolls
461,200Cash
471,500Purple Sticker pack
481,60045 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
497,5006,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips and tricks to getting the most Martian Core Quest Monopoly GO rewards

Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt grand prize rewards
I'm getting that Wild Sticker, are you?

It’s hardly a secret that four corner solo events aren’t my favorite. But they’re not the worst, either. Heading into the Martian Core Quest event, I rolled a little over 7,000 Dice to get 250 Blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures event, and I’m expecting to need at least 150 more to complete all 25 levels to get the coveted Wild Sticker. Here’s how we can do that through the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards.

  • If you’re rolling at a consistent multiplier, try to roll at either 20x or 50x.
  • Take advantage of daily events to earn more points and unlock more Martian Core Quest rewards.
  • Be sure to roll for the full five minutes during the Cash Boost flash event to save up cash. Then coordinate with the daily events to use that cash for leveling up your Monopoly GO board, earning Dice rolls.
  • Try to get to milestone 39 to earn enough Blaster tokens, milestone 36 at the least.
  • The High Roller event at milestone 27 is in a bad spot but can still be useful in speeding up the reward process.
  • If you have the Dice rolls to spare, try to get to milestone 41 and even 47, unlocking the five-star Purple Sticker packs that may have a Sticker you need to unlock a set from the Making Music album.
