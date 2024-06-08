Monopoly GO guide to maximize Martian Core Quest rewards

Closing out the Martian Treasures Monopoly GO Dig Hunt main event is Martian Core Quest, a two-day solo event featuring 49 milestones of rewards and four corners as an objective. If you’re grinding for the Treasure Hunt Wild Sticker like I am, here’s a guide to help you get there.
What are the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards and milestones?
The total Martian Core Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 14,605 Dice rolls, 249 Blaster (laser gun) Dig Hunt tokens, 10 Sticker packs (three five-star packs), and cash. For a two-day event, I think the rewards and points to unlock them are decent. Don’t sleep on Flash events like High Roller at milestone 27 and Cash Boost at milestones five and 38.
|Martian Core Quest milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Martian Core Quest reward
|One
|Five
|Three Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|Two
|10
|20 Dice rolls
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|55
|85 Dice rolls
|Six
|15
|Four Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Eight
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Nine
|25
|Five Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|10
|150
|200 Dice rolls
|
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|Six Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|13
|35
|Green Sticker pack
|14
|40
|Eight Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|15
|300
|350 Dice rolls
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|18
|50
|Orange Sticker pack
|19
|55
|10 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|20
|700
|600 Dice rolls
|
|21
|60
|Cash
|22
|70
|Pink Sticker pack
|23
|80
|16 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1,250
|1,000 Dice rolls
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|120
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|130
|22 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|29
|150
|100 Dice rolls
|30
|900
|Cash
|
|31
|225
|25 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|32
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|33
|350
|200 Dice rolls
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|1,800
|1,500 Dice rolls
|36
|500
|30 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|37
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|700
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|39
|800
|35 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|40
|3,200
|2,400 Dice rolls
|
|41
|900
|Purple Sticker pack
|42
|1,000
|40 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|43
|1,200
|750 Dice rolls
|44
|2,500
|Cash
|45
|1,300
|900 Dice rolls
|46
|1,200
|Cash
|47
|1,500
|Purple Sticker pack
|48
|1,600
|45 Blaster Treasure Hunt tokens
|49
|7,500
|6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Tips and tricks to getting the most Martian Core Quest Monopoly GO rewards
It’s hardly a secret that four corner solo events aren’t my favorite. But they’re not the worst, either. Heading into the Martian Core Quest event, I rolled a little over 7,000 Dice to get 250 Blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures event, and I’m expecting to need at least 150 more to complete all 25 levels to get the coveted Wild Sticker. Here’s how we can do that through the Monopoly GO Martian Core Quest rewards.
- If you’re rolling at a consistent multiplier, try to roll at either 20x or 50x.
- Take advantage of daily events to earn more points and unlock more Martian Core Quest rewards.
- Be sure to roll for the full five minutes during the Cash Boost flash event to save up cash. Then coordinate with the daily events to use that cash for leveling up your Monopoly GO board, earning Dice rolls.
- Try to get to milestone 39 to earn enough Blaster tokens, milestone 36 at the least.
- The High Roller event at milestone 27 is in a bad spot but can still be useful in speeding up the reward process.
- If you have the Dice rolls to spare, try to get to milestone 41 and even 47, unlocking the five-star Purple Sticker packs that may have a Sticker you need to unlock a set from the Making Music album.