The portability of Monopoly GO is one of its greatest features, but sometimes when you’re already sitting at your PC you’d rather just boot the game up on screen than pull out your mobile.

For many mobile games, this is as simple as downloading an app and signing in, but as you’d expect, not all mobile games can be played on PC. So, before you get excited, here is everything you need to know about playing Monopoly GO on PC.

Can you play Monopoly GO on PC?

You might need to stick to mobile. Image via Scopely

No, you cannot play Monopoly Go on PC natively right now as there is no official app for the game outside of mobile devices.

If you’re desperate to get in on the action without using a mobile then you can play on PC, but the method to do so can be tricky and is not natively supported by the app. Doing this will require you to run an Android emulator on your computer.

There are multiple programs that you can use to run Android games on your PC, one of them is the popular BlueStacks app. In fact, BlueStacks has its own guide to setting up and playing Monopoly Go on your PC, however, if you choose to do this keep in mind there is always a risk when running apps outside of their supported method.

Perhaps in the future, we will see a PC app released for Monopoly Go, but as of now, I suggest players get their fix on mobile. If any news of a PC release surfaces this article will be updated to reflect that.