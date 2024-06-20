Scopely continues to drop the same Monopoly GO rewards through one-day tournaments with different names, now in Row Rally. Despite the annoying monotony of these events, the milestone rewards have value. Here are the best Row Rally rewards for the June 20 to 21 Monopoly GO event.
All Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards and milestones
|Row Rally milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Row Rally rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
What is different about Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?
Much like the Rock & Roll repeat tournament from June 19 to 20, there’s nothing different about the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards that will run from June 20 to 21. Showcasing 24-hour tournaments with 25 milestones and the same rewards has been an ongoing trend over the past few weeks. And we’re not sure at time of writing if Scopely has plans to shake things up.
What are the best Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?
A new main event is coming to Monopoly GO and a new Sticker season kicks off on June 20, making Sticker packs and dice roll rewards a top priority. Much like yesterday’s Rock & Roll tournament, any rewards past milestone 17 are bait unless you unlocked them through the High Roller Monopoly GO event.
Are Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards worth playing for?
Technically, the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards aren’t worth it, but the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo event is worth playing and it will naturally earn you rewards from the tournament since it shares a Railroad tile as an objective. Think of the Row Rally rewards as a bonus to the rewards you earn from the solo event.
Don’t start rolling for Row Rally rewards until the Fortune Footrace solo event starts 45 minutes later, so you can maximize your total rewards from both Monopoly GO events.