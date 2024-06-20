Scopely continues to drop the same Monopoly GO rewards through one-day tournaments with different names, now in Row Rally. Despite the annoying monotony of these events, the milestone rewards have value. Here are the best Row Rally rewards for the June 20 to 21 Monopoly GO event.

All Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards and milestones

Row Rally milestones Points to unlock milestones Row Rally rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

What is different about Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?

Repeat rewards are frustrating. Image via Scopely

Much like the Rock & Roll repeat tournament from June 19 to 20, there’s nothing different about the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards that will run from June 20 to 21. Showcasing 24-hour tournaments with 25 milestones and the same rewards has been an ongoing trend over the past few weeks. And we’re not sure at time of writing if Scopely has plans to shake things up.

What are the best Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?

A new main event is coming to Monopoly GO and a new Sticker season kicks off on June 20, making Sticker packs and dice roll rewards a top priority. Much like yesterday’s Rock & Roll tournament, any rewards past milestone 17 are bait unless you unlocked them through the High Roller Monopoly GO event.

Are Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards worth playing for?

Technically, the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards aren’t worth it, but the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo event is worth playing and it will naturally earn you rewards from the tournament since it shares a Railroad tile as an objective. Think of the Row Rally rewards as a bonus to the rewards you earn from the solo event.

Don’t start rolling for Row Rally rewards until the Fortune Footrace solo event starts 45 minutes later, so you can maximize your total rewards from both Monopoly GO events.

