Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely
Category:
Monopoly Go

Best Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards

Make the most out of today's 25 milestone tournament.
Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 10:24 am

Scopely continues to drop the same Monopoly GO rewards through one-day tournaments with different names, now in Row Rally. Despite the annoying monotony of these events, the milestone rewards have value. Here are the best Row Rally rewards for the June 20 to 21 Monopoly GO event.

All Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards and milestones

Row Rally milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesRow Rally rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

What is different about Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?

Mr. Monopoly looking at rewards in Monopoly GO
Repeat rewards are frustrating. Image via Scopely

Much like the Rock & Roll repeat tournament from June 19 to 20, there’s nothing different about the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards that will run from June 20 to 21. Showcasing 24-hour tournaments with 25 milestones and the same rewards has been an ongoing trend over the past few weeks. And we’re not sure at time of writing if Scopely has plans to shake things up.

What are the best Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards?

A new main event is coming to Monopoly GO and a new Sticker season kicks off on June 20, making Sticker packs and dice roll rewards a top priority. Much like yesterday’s Rock & Roll tournament, any rewards past milestone 17 are bait unless you unlocked them through the High Roller Monopoly GO event.

Are Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards worth playing for?

Technically, the Monopoly GO Row Rally rewards aren’t worth it, but the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace solo event is worth playing and it will naturally earn you rewards from the tournament since it shares a Railroad tile as an objective. Think of the Row Rally rewards as a bonus to the rewards you earn from the solo event.

Don’t start rolling for Row Rally rewards until the Fortune Footrace solo event starts 45 minutes later, so you can maximize your total rewards from both Monopoly GO events.

