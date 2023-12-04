All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

The latest Monopoly GO tournament, Toy Soldiers, is now live. In this tournament, you can win rewards like Peg-E tokens, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs, and event bonuses like High Roller. Your final leaderboard position gives you additional prizes. Toy Soldiers ends on Dec. 5 at 12pm CT.
All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones
Here’s the full list of rewards you can get while earning tokens in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:
|Milestone
|Tokens
|Reward
|0
|Five tokens
|Unlock tournament
|1
|50 tokens
|35 dice
|2
|40 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|80 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|4
|120 tokens
|High Roller event
|5
|140 tokens
|100 dice
|6
|150 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|7
|130 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|8
|160 tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|180 tokens
|150 dice
|10
|200 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|11
|250 tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|225 tokens
|175 dice
|13
|275 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|15
|400 tokens
|275 dice
|16
|375 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|17
|425 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|19
|600 tokens
|400 dice
|20
|650 tokens
|Rent Frenzy event
|21
|550 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|22
|700 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|24
|1,000 tokens
|675 dice
|25
|900 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|26
|1,300 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|28
|1,600 tokens
|Cash Grab event
|29
|1,800 tokens
|Cash / Peg-E Tokens
|30
|2,000 tokens
|1,300 dice (Grand Prize)
Toy Soldiers offers a total of 3,110 dice across 30 milestones, not counting the leaderboard rewards.
Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. Since their list was published before the current Peg-E event was revealed, you can expect some of these Cash rewards to be Peg-E Tokens instead. We are currently working through the tournament tiers and will update the story once we confirm each milestone.
All Toy Soldiers tournament leaderboard rewards
Here are all extra rewards for your final leaderboard placement during Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash
|16th to 50th
|Cash
In the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll be competing with other players who are also climbing the leaderboards by scoring tokens. Try to regularly check the tournament tab to stay updated on your current standings. Achieving all milestone rewards often puts you in a strong position to win the tournament, so aim for those to increase your chances of coming out on top.
How to score points in Toy Soldiers
In Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers, you get tokens by landing on Railroad squares and playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. The better performance in them, the higher the number of tokens you get per game.
Shutdown
- Blocked attack (+2 tokens)
- Successful attack (+4 tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small Heist (+2 tokens)
- Large Heist (+4 tokens)
- Bankrupt (+8 tokens)
Best ways to win Toy Soldiers in Monopoly GO
Follow the tips below to increase your odds of scoring many tokens at once and finishing first in the Toy Soldiers tournament in Monopoly GO:
- Build your dice bank: Get more dice to reach higher score multipliers. The number of tokens you get from Railroad squares increases with your multiplier, capped at x100 without High Roller, unlocked at 2,000 dice.
- Use high multipliers wisely: Use your high dice multipliers when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from Railroads. These are the most common sums from two dice, increasing your chances of landing on a Railroad for bonus tokens.
- Choose vulnerable Shutdown targets: Target players with other players’ icons above their buildings during Shutdown, indicating recent successful attacks. This likely means they are out of shields, making them ideal for your attack.
- Play during concurrent events: Farm Toy Soldiers tokens when main events like Twinkle Tree are active. Even if you miss Railroads, you could land on squares that give you Twinkle Tree tokens, boosting your success odds.
- Maximize High Roller events: High Roller events temporarily lift your multiplier cap to x1000. Use this wisely for a chance to win up to 8,000 tournament tokens in one play. However, balance the risk of losing 1,000 dice. Ensure you have enough dice to continue playing in the tournament and consider not using the new max multiplier it gives you.