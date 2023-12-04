All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

Get tokens and reach first place to get all the rewards.

The latest Monopoly GO tournament, Toy Soldiers, is now live. In this tournament, you can win rewards like Peg-E tokens, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs, and event bonuses like High Roller. Your final leaderboard position gives you additional prizes. Toy Soldiers ends on Dec. 5 at 12pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones

Here’s the full list of rewards you can get while earning tokens in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:

Milestone Tokens Reward 0 Five tokens Unlock tournament 1 50 tokens 35 dice 2 40 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 3 80 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 4 120 tokens High Roller event 5 140 tokens 100 dice 6 150 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 7 130 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 8 160 tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 180 tokens 150 dice 10 200 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 11 250 tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 225 tokens 175 dice 13 275 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 14 300 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 tokens 275 dice 16 375 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 17 425 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 18 500 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 19 600 tokens 400 dice 20 650 tokens Rent Frenzy event 21 550 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 700 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 23 800 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 24 1,000 tokens 675 dice 25 900 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 26 1,300 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 28 1,600 tokens Cash Grab event 29 1,800 tokens Cash / Peg-E Tokens 30 2,000 tokens 1,300 dice (Grand Prize)

Toy Soldiers offers a total of 3,110 dice across 30 milestones, not counting the leaderboard rewards.

Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. Since their list was published before the current Peg-E event was revealed, you can expect some of these Cash rewards to be Peg-E Tokens instead. We are currently working through the tournament tiers and will update the story once we confirm each milestone.

All Toy Soldiers tournament leaderboard rewards

Here are all extra rewards for your final leaderboard placement during Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

In the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll be competing with other players who are also climbing the leaderboards by scoring tokens. Try to regularly check the tournament tab to stay updated on your current standings. Achieving all milestone rewards often puts you in a strong position to win the tournament, so aim for those to increase your chances of coming out on top.

How to score points in Toy Soldiers

In Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers, you get tokens by landing on Railroad squares and playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. The better performance in them, the higher the number of tokens you get per game.

Shutdown

Blocked attack (+2 tokens)

Successful attack (+4 tokens)

Bank Heist

Small Heist (+2 tokens)

Large Heist (+4 tokens)

Bankrupt (+8 tokens)

Best ways to win Toy Soldiers in Monopoly GO

Follow the tips below to increase your odds of scoring many tokens at once and finishing first in the Toy Soldiers tournament in Monopoly GO: