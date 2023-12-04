All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

Get tokens and reach first place to get all the rewards.

Mr. Monopoly point to the Toy Soldiers tournament logo
The latest Monopoly GO tournament, Toy Soldiers, is now live. In this tournament, you can win rewards like Peg-E tokens, thousands of dice, Sticker Packs, and event bonuses like High Roller. Your final leaderboard position gives you additional prizes. Toy Soldiers ends on Dec. 5 at 12pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones

Here’s the full list of rewards you can get while earning tokens in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:

MilestoneTokensReward
0Five tokensUnlock tournament
150 tokens35 dice
240 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
380 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
4120 tokensHigh Roller event
5140 tokens100 dice
6150 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
7130 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
8160 tokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
9180 tokens150 dice
10200 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
11250 tokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
12225 tokens175 dice
13275 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
14300 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
15400 tokens275 dice
16375 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
17425 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
18500 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
19600 tokens400 dice
20650 tokensRent Frenzy event
21550 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
22700 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
23800 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
241,000 tokens675 dice
25900 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
261,300 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
271,500 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
281,600 tokensCash Grab event
291,800 tokensCash / Peg-E Tokens
302,000 tokens1,300 dice (Grand Prize)

Toy Soldiers offers a total of 3,110 dice across 30 milestones, not counting the leaderboard rewards.

Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. Since their list was published before the current Peg-E event was revealed, you can expect some of these Cash rewards to be Peg-E Tokens instead. We are currently working through the tournament tiers and will update the story once we confirm each milestone.

All Toy Soldiers tournament leaderboard rewards

Here are all extra rewards for your final leaderboard placement during Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers tournament:

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

In the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll be competing with other players who are also climbing the leaderboards by scoring tokens. Try to regularly check the tournament tab to stay updated on your current standings. Achieving all milestone rewards often puts you in a strong position to win the tournament, so aim for those to increase your chances of coming out on top.

How to score points in Toy Soldiers

In Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers, you get tokens by landing on Railroad squares and playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. The better performance in them, the higher the number of tokens you get per game.

Shutdown

  • Blocked attack (+2 tokens)
  • Successful attack (+4 tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist (+2 tokens)
  • Large Heist (+4 tokens)
  • Bankrupt (+8 tokens)

Best ways to win Toy Soldiers in Monopoly GO

Follow the tips below to increase your odds of scoring many tokens at once and finishing first in the Toy Soldiers tournament in Monopoly GO:

  1. Build your dice bank: Get more dice to reach higher score multipliers. The number of tokens you get from Railroad squares increases with your multiplier, capped at x100 without High Roller, unlocked at 2,000 dice.
  2. Use high multipliers wisely: Use your high dice multipliers when you’re six, seven, or eight squares away from Railroads. These are the most common sums from two dice, increasing your chances of landing on a Railroad for bonus tokens.
  3. Choose vulnerable Shutdown targets: Target players with other players’ icons above their buildings during Shutdown, indicating recent successful attacks. This likely means they are out of shields, making them ideal for your attack.
  4. Play during concurrent events: Farm Toy Soldiers tokens when main events like Twinkle Tree are active. Even if you miss Railroads, you could land on squares that give you Twinkle Tree tokens, boosting your success odds.
  5. Maximize High Roller events: High Roller events temporarily lift your multiplier cap to x1000. Use this wisely for a chance to win up to 8,000 tournament tokens in one play. However, balance the risk of losing 1,000 dice. Ensure you have enough dice to continue playing in the tournament and consider not using the new max multiplier it gives you.

