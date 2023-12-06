All Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament rewards and milestones listed

The Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament has kicked off, and all the rewards and milestones are set. Players have the chance to earn several prizes, including dice, Peg-E tokens, and Sticker Packs. These rewards are great for advancing in the Heartfelt Holidays album and helping you increase your dice bank.

This tournament is pretty much like all the others: Land on Railroad squares, play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players, and get rewarded with tokens according to your performance. The better your results in the Railroad minigames, the more tokens you get at once. Also, you get bonus rewards from your final placement in the tournament when it ends. The higher your placement, the better the rewards you get.

Mistletoe tournament full rewards list

Get after those rewards. Image via Scopely

Here is the complete list of prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament.

Milestone Tokens Reward One 50 tokens 35 Dice Two 40 tokens One-Star Sticker Pack Three 80 tokens Five Peg-E Tokens Four 120 tokens High Roller event Five 140 tokens 100 Dice Six 150 tokens Cash Seven 130 tokens 10 Peg-E Tokens Eight 160 tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack Nine 180 tokens 150 Dice 10 200 tokens 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 225 tokens 175 Dice 13 275 tokens 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 tokens 275 Dice 16 375 tokens Cash 17 425 tokens 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 tokens Cash 19 600 tokens 400 Dice 20 650 tokens Rent Frenzy event 21 550 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 700 tokens 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 tokens Cash 24 1,000 tokens 675 Dice 25 900 tokens Cash 26 1,300 tokens 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 tokens Cash 28 1,600 tokens Cash Grab event 29 1,800 tokens Cash 30 2,000 tokens 1,300 Dice (Grand Prize)

Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. We’re currently progressing through the tournament to double check this information and will continue to update the list accordingly.

Mistletoe tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in the Mistletoe tournament

You score points and earn tokens in Monopoly GO’s Mistletoe tournament when you play the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games after landing on a Railroad square. The points you get are the following:

Shutdown

Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)

Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

Small heist (+4 Tokens)

Large Heist (+6 Tokens)

Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)

Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

The dice multiplier you were using when you landed on the Railroad also affects the number of tokens you get. So if you were using a x20 multiplier and would get four tokens from a minigame, you will get 80 tokens instead.

How to win the Mistletoe tournament

The best ways to win the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly GO are: