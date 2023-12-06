All Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament rewards and milestones listed

The Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament has kicked off, and all the rewards and milestones are set. Players have the chance to earn several prizes, including dice, Peg-E tokens, and Sticker Packs. These rewards are great for advancing in the Heartfelt Holidays album and helping you increase your dice bank.
This tournament is pretty much like all the others: Land on Railroad squares, play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players, and get rewarded with tokens according to your performance. The better your results in the Railroad minigames, the more tokens you get at once. Also, you get bonus rewards from your final placement in the tournament when it ends. The higher your placement, the better the rewards you get.
Mistletoe tournament full rewards list
Here is the complete list of prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament.
|Milestone
|Tokens
|Reward
|One
|50 tokens
|35 Dice
|Two
|40 tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Three
|80 tokens
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|Four
|120 tokens
|High Roller event
|Five
|140 tokens
|100 Dice
|Six
|150 tokens
|Cash
|Seven
|130 tokens
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|Eight
|160 tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|Nine
|180 tokens
|150 Dice
|10
|200 tokens
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|250 tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|225 tokens
|175 Dice
|13
|275 tokens
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|15
|400 tokens
|275 Dice
|16
|375 tokens
|Cash
|17
|425 tokens
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500 tokens
|Cash
|19
|600 tokens
|400 Dice
|20
|650 tokens
|Rent Frenzy event
|21
|550 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|22
|700 tokens
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800 tokens
|Cash
|24
|1,000 tokens
|675 Dice
|25
|900 tokens
|Cash
|26
|1,300 tokens
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500 tokens
|Cash
|28
|1,600 tokens
|Cash Grab event
|29
|1,800 tokens
|Cash
|30
|2,000 tokens
|1,300 Dice (Grand Prize)
Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. We’re currently progressing through the tournament to double check this information and will continue to update the list accordingly.
Mistletoe tournament leaderboard full rewards list
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, Cash
|16th to 50th
|Cash
How to score points in the Mistletoe tournament
You score points and earn tokens in Monopoly GO’s Mistletoe tournament when you play the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games after landing on a Railroad square. The points you get are the following:
Shutdown
- Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
- Successful attack (+4 Tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small heist (+4 Tokens)
- Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
- Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
- Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)
The dice multiplier you were using when you landed on the Railroad also affects the number of tokens you get. So if you were using a x20 multiplier and would get four tokens from a minigame, you will get 80 tokens instead.
How to win the Mistletoe tournament
The best ways to win the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly GO are:
- Optimal multiplier use: Activate your highest multipliers when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This distance corresponds with the most common dice roll sums (six, seven, and eight), boosting your chances of landing on these tournament tiles.
- Smart high roller timing: Use the High Roller event strategically. It’s most effective when combined with other active events, like the ongoing Winter Wonderland top event.
- Build a solid dice bank: Save up a substantial dice reserve. This not only allows you to reach higher multipliers (up to x100) but also provides a safety net in case of unlucky rolls.
- Focus on milestones: Prioritize completing milestones for a competitive edge. If you’re still not leading after achieving this, consider whether it’s worth expending more dice to chase the top spot, as the extra tokens gained don’t translate to additional rewards. Often, it’s best to stop once you’ve completed the tournament milestones.