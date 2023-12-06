All Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament rewards and milestones listed

A new Monopoly GO tournament begins with even more rewards.

Mr. Monopoly hangs a mistletoe above two dogs.
Image via Scopely

The Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament has kicked off, and all the rewards and milestones are set. Players have the chance to earn several prizes, including dice, Peg-E tokens, and Sticker Packs. These rewards are great for advancing in the Heartfelt Holidays album and helping you increase your dice bank.

This tournament is pretty much like all the others: Land on Railroad squares, play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players, and get rewarded with tokens according to your performance. The better your results in the Railroad minigames, the more tokens you get at once. Also, you get bonus rewards from your final placement in the tournament when it ends. The higher your placement, the better the rewards you get.

Mistletoe tournament full rewards list

Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Get after those rewards. Image via Scopely

Here is the complete list of prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO Mistletoe tournament.

MilestoneTokensReward
One50 tokens35 Dice
Two40 tokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
Three80 tokensFive Peg-E Tokens
Four120 tokensHigh Roller event
Five140 tokens100 Dice
Six150 tokensCash
Seven130 tokens10 Peg-E Tokens
Eight160 tokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
Nine180 tokens150 Dice
10200 tokens15 Peg-E Tokens
11250 tokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
12225 tokens175 Dice
13275 tokens20 Peg-E Tokens
14300 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
15400 tokens275 Dice
16375 tokensCash
17425 tokens50 Peg-E Tokens
18500 tokensCash
19600 tokens400 Dice
20650 tokensRent Frenzy event
21550 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
22700 tokens80 Peg-E Tokens
23800 tokensCash
241,000 tokens675 Dice
25900 tokensCash
261,300 tokens100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500 tokensCash
281,600 tokensCash Grab event
291,800 tokensCash
302,000 tokens1,300 Dice (Grand Prize)

Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list. We’re currently progressing through the tournament to double check this information and will continue to update the list accordingly.

Mistletoe tournament leaderboard full rewards list

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in the Mistletoe tournament

You score points and earn tokens in Monopoly GO’s Mistletoe tournament when you play the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-games after landing on a Railroad square. The points you get are the following:

Shutdown

  • Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

The dice multiplier you were using when you landed on the Railroad also affects the number of tokens you get. So if you were using a x20 multiplier and would get four tokens from a minigame, you will get 80 tokens instead.

How to win the Mistletoe tournament

The best ways to win the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly GO are:

  1. Optimal multiplier use: Activate your highest multipliers when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This distance corresponds with the most common dice roll sums (six, seven, and eight), boosting your chances of landing on these tournament tiles.
  2. Smart high roller timing: Use the High Roller event strategically. It’s most effective when combined with other active events, like the ongoing Winter Wonderland top event.
  3. Build a solid dice bank: Save up a substantial dice reserve. This not only allows you to reach higher multipliers (up to x100) but also provides a safety net in case of unlucky rolls.
  4. Focus on milestones: Prioritize completing milestones for a competitive edge. If you’re still not leading after achieving this, consider whether it’s worth expending more dice to chase the top spot, as the extra tokens gained don’t translate to additional rewards. Often, it’s best to stop once you’ve completed the tournament milestones.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.