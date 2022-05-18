When will Battlefield Mobile release?

The first Battlefield game launched back in 2002 on PC—and now, around a decade later, the series has grown to 11 games. While these games were released on consoles and PC, the franchise is becoming even more accessible with an upcoming free-to-play mobile game.

Battlefield Mobile was announced for Android and iOS devices in 2021 and since then fans of the franchise have been waiting to get their hands on the game. Currently, the game is still in its alpha testing stage with EA conducting tests in select regions of the world. Most recently, the alpha was released in Mexico, Colombia, Egypt, and Iraq for Android devices.

Because the game is still being tested, it could be a while before a global release happens. While an exact release date for Battlefield Mobile hasn’t been announced yet, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson gave a tentative schedule for when that could happen during the Q4 2022 earnings release earlier this month.

After being asked when the game is expected to be released, Wilson said that EA is looking towards launching it globally towards the end of the year or in early 2023. Until then, the game will be tested in different regions around the world.

Players on Android can currently pre-register for it on the Google Play Store to be notified when it releases. Pre-registering also gives players a chance to participate in upcoming tests for the game. Pre-registrations haven’t begun for iOS devices yet.

In the description for the game on the Google Play Store, EA has said that the game will come with both new and old maps and modes. This means that players can expect to see some features from other Battlefield games on mobile.