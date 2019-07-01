Voting for the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 starts today

The $250,000 PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2019 will feature top gaming creators and professional gamers at a live finals in the Taipei Heping Basketball Stadium on Sept. 7 and 8.

The top 32 content creators have been announced and voting has started on the official PMSC website to see who will advance to the next round. The voting opened on July 1 and will run until July 7.

The content creators have been divided into seven groups for voting. Every person can vote twice from a single Google account. Both votes can be cast on the same YouTuber as well. On July 8, the top 16 content creators that will advance to the next round will be announced.

The 32 gaming creators that have been selected, based on their channel names on YouTube, are: Dynamo Gaming, Alice MG, Kronten Gaming, The RawKnee Games, GodNixon gaming, Ken Boo, Rollexxx, softpomz, Dita Afifah N, PUBG Mobile ARXY, RAHMAD, KisiL, Tsuki, Clash Universe, Gareebooo, PUBG Mobile NIKITANGA, Ankkita C, GOGOGOY, EVOS BulShark, Kho Petra, Derek G, SANOOK SUPERPLAY, and Frame Play (nine content creators’ names were in a language other than English and haven’t been added to this list).

After the top 16 content creators have been announced, voting will start for the PMSC 2019 most popular title on July 11, which will run until the live finals in Taipei on Sept. 8. The content creator with the most votes will receive the title.

The official site of the competition also promises exciting in-game challenges and an exclusive YouTube video series. In addition to the content creators, the Star Challenge will feature the top 48 professional gamers. They’ll be teaming up with the YouTubers for the live finals in Taipei on Sept. 7 and 8.

The $250,000 prize pool will be split among the 16 squads. The first-place team will earn $100,000. Second place will take home $50,000 and $25,000 will go to the third-place squad.