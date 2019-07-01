PMCO North America concludes with Spacestation Gaming emerging as the champions

Spacestation Gaming have won the North American final for the spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019.

They scored 217 points in the 10 matches they played and also got two chicken dinners. The team had a tremendous run throughout the North American tournament, winning in the semifinals and placing fourth in the group stage. They’ll be looking to replicate this performance at the Global Championship.

The online tournament had a $75,000 prize pool. Spacestation Gaming pocketed $25,000 for this victory and earned a place at the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship in Berlin later this month. The second and third-placed team also booked a spot in Berlin, but they’ll have to get a top five finish in the prelims to qualify for the finals.

Lights Out and Pittsburgh Knights came in second and third place, respectively. Both teams were neck-to-neck in the finals and finished just two points apart. They both managed to get one chicken dinner each and will have a shot at qualifying for the Global Championship by making it through the prelims, which will also be held in Berlin, Germany.

Lights Out received $12,000 with their second-place finish and Pittsburgh Knights earned $9000.

The final rankings for the regional finals are as follows:

1) Spacestation Gaming

2) Lights Out

3) Pittsburgh Knights

4) Nova Esports NA

5) Revenants

6) Blinded By Win

7) Misfits Gaming

8) VN1

9) Are You Scared

10) HQA

11) Granja Del Gaming

12) G25 Gaming

13) Wildcard Gaming

14) Method

15) Delta Stars

16) Cream Esports NA