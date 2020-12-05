Eight teams will be locking horns on Dec. 4 and 5 to crown a world champion at the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020. It has a prize pool of $380,000.

It will be held at the Baoshan Sports Centre in Shanghai, China. Due to local COVID-19 precautions, there will be no live audience permitted at the venue. Besides this, only the two Chinese teams, Nova Esports and W.EDGM will be playing at the Sports Centre. The rest of the teams will compete remotely.

Here are the complete brackets and match-wise results for the CRL World Finals 2020. This article is being updated live.

Bracket

Match results

Saturday, Dec. 5

Team Queso vs. FAV Gaming (Quarterfinal one)