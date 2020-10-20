PUBG Mobile reportedly made nearly $200 million in September

PUBG Mobile placed second in terms of worldwide revenue by a mobile game in Sept. 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game reportedly rose 13.3 percent in year-over-year growth, making about $198 million last month. The majority of this came from the game’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite, which accounted for 56.5 percent of the total revenue. The U.S. placed second with about 12.4 percent coming from the country.

Recently, PUBG Mobile lost its largest player base (outside China) following the game’s ban in India on Sept. 2. The Indian ministry of electronics and IT alleged that the game was stealing users’ data to servers outside India. Despite this, PUBG Mobile’s revenue didn’t take much of a hit. This is because of the low spending patterns of Indian players even before the ban. Indians accounted for only 1.2 percent of the PUBG Mobile’s total revenue even before it was banned, according to a report by Times Now, which cites Sensor Tower intelligence.

In comparison to Sensor Tower’s Aug. 2020 estimates, PUBG Mobile made much lesser money in September. In Aug., the game reportedly grossed about $221 million. This higher revenue in August is likely because of a new season coming to Peacekeeper Elite in that month. A new season brings a new Royale Pass which is what most players spend real money on to obtain.

The highest-grossing mobile game last month was Tencent’s MOBA game, Honor of Kings. It is only available in a few regions of the world such as China and Taiwan. It made about $240 million, which is an 87 percent growth from Sept. 2019.