Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play?

If you were to randomly pick five games that came out of the last year, there’s a large chance you’d have a couple of live-service games on that list. Diablo Immortal, which was released for mobile on June 1, is a new live-service MMORPG that invites the player on a new fight against the demons. Even though Diablo Immortal is free to download, it does invite the player to spend money.

The player is allowed to roam through the world and progress in the story naturally, but there are always those price tags not that far away. In the game’s Shop, the player is greeted with different sections for Crests, Bundles, Cosmetics, Services, Currency, and Materials. Each of these offers its own services and benefits in the actual game.

Outside of Bundles and Services, most of the items in the Shop can be purchased using the game’s Eternal Orbs currency. In incremental bundles, 60 of these cost $0.99, 1,500 cost $24.99, and 6,000 cost $100.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Crests are items that are used when starting Elder Rifts since they provide additional rewards at the end. Players can buy these in the Shop, too. One costs 160 Eternal Orbs, while 10 of them cost 1,600. Players can also use Eternal Orbs to purchase materials like Wildfire and Tremor Stones. Each of the cosmetic sets costs 1,000 Orbs.

There are also items that have actual price tags as opposed to the game’s currency. The bundles offer a lot of resources for one price. There’s currently only one bundle available, the Beginner’s Pack, and it contains 60 Eternal Orbs and a new cosmetic for your weapon.

Players can even purchase the Empowered Battle Pass or Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass from the Services menu, each providing additional rewards on the season pass. Players can also unlock the Boon of Plenty for $9.99, which provides monthly rewards.

While Diablo Immortal certainly doesn’t cost anything to play, it’s not exactly free to play either. Players can easily purchase materials and other upgrades that allows other players to get further ahead.