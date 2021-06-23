How to unlock Jet Ski Jacky skin for free in Brawl Stars

A few days ago, a new season was introduced in Brawl Stars. With a summer theme, Jurassic Splash has come alongside a new battle pass with the usual 70 tiers to complete, some balance changes including a buff to the melee Brawler Jacky, and new items and rewards.

It will last over two months, which will give players plenty of time to complete its content. The cute dragon Buzz has also joined the roster, while the Mythic character Griff will be added later in the season.

But the new season also added an exclusive Jacky skin that can be unlocked for free. It’s a well-designed cosmetic. On top of a new appearance with a summer theme, Supercell added watery effects when she moves on the map. The appearance of her abilities has also been updated and she makes splashes all around her when she uses her primary attack. It’s the perfect summer skin.

How to get the Jet Ski Jacky skin for free

There’s only one way to get the Jet Ski Jacky skin since it’s not likely to enter the shop anytime soon. It’s not a purchasable skin, but it’s exclusive to the Power League game mode, Brawl Stars‘ recently-reworked competitive mode.

To unlock the Jet Ski Jacky skin, players will have to win 50 Power League matches during the season. Since the season will run for around 68 days now, players can get it by aiming to win one game per day. The downside is that playing in Power League isn’t the best way to complete seasonal quests, so it won’t help you much in completing the battle pass.

Screengrab via Supercell

Players can climb the ladder solo or in a squad by playing games in a best-of-three format, featuring a draft phase before the start of a game. Each team is offered one ban after notifying them of the game mode and the map randomly chosen for the game. Then, both three-player teams must battle it out and win two rounds to earn points and climb the ranks.

Although this challenge will please the most competitive people, it won’t be accessible to newer players. To enter the Power League, you must use a Brawler who has a Star Power and is at the maximum level. It takes a lot of playing time to do so, unless you buy coins with gems to level one Brawler up faster, after earning enough trophies with them in games.