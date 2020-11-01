Mini Pekka and Tombstone have been buffed while the Electro Wizard and Sparky have been nerfed.

Supercell revealed the balance changes for season 17 of Clash Royale earlier today. These balance changes will go live on Nov. 3, after season 16 ends.

Elite Barbarians and the Graveyard have been reworked. The Mini Pekka and Tombstone have been buffed while the Electro Wizard and the Sparky have been nerfed. Here are the complete changes:

Elite Barbarians

Speed: Very fast to fast

Hit speed: 1.7 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Hitpoints: 970 to 1110

Damage: 301 to 318

DPS: 177 to 212

Graveyard

Minimum Skeleton spawn radius: 3.0 to 3.5

This means that skeletons will spawn closer to the edges of the location where the card is spawned.

Mini Pekka

Hit Speed: 1.8 seconds to 1.7 seconds

Tombstone

Hit Points: 422 to 440

Electro Wizard

Damage: 96×2 to 93×2

Sparky

First Hit: 0.5 seconds to one second

Clash Royale’s season 17 is called Treasures of the Old King. It will begin on Nov. 2 with these balance changes dropping a day after that. The boosted cards for the season are the Royal Ghost and the Electro Giant. The season will also be introducing the game’s first semi-transparent tower skin. It will will be unlockable at tier 10 of the Pass Royale.