Free Fire servers will be offline for over 9 hours for maintenance

Free Fire servers will be taken offline for maintenance from 10pm CT today (Sept. 27) to 7:10am CT tomorrow (Sept. 28). Garena usually takes the servers offline ahead of a big update. After the downtime, players will be able to hop into a new patch in Free Fire.

While the complete details about this patch haven’t been revealed yet, it will bring a lot of new features. This includes an Airdrop Vending Machine which will drop into the map and can be used by players to get loot. Separate items for the bulletproof vest and helmets are also coming. Garena has also confirmed that a replay feature will be added to the game. Players will now be able to save the replay of a game from the post-match screen.

⚠️ MAINTENANCE NOTICE ⚠️



Survivors, keep in mind that Free Fire's servers will be unavailable from 11:00PM EST tonight until 08:10AM EST of the next day. This maintenance will be used to deploy our new patch, and we'll keep you updated once the game is available once again! pic.twitter.com/9dLSTVt0gv — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) September 28, 2021

Besides this, Free Fire MAX will also be released on Sept. 28. This is an improved version of the battle royale game which has “more realistic maps” and “more immersive gameplay.” The game is more demanding and has higher required specifications than the normal version of the game.

Despite this, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX will have complete crossplay and interoperability. Garena has said that this has been made possible through its “Firelink technology.”

Players from both games can play in all modes together. Player data across the games will also be in sync.