ESL Mobile Open season 4 finals indefinitely postponed

The ESL Mobile Open season four finals have been postponed indefinitely following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide “stay at home” order yesterday to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season four finals were initially supposed to be held at ESL One Los Angeles but were moved to an online setting due to coronavirus concerns. The online finals were going to be held from March 20 to 22 before they were indefinitely postponed today.

In the announcement, ESL said that while it was prepared to hold the finals this weekend, the company “understand and respect the measures taken by the local officials” to fight this pandemic. ESL also urged fans to follow the ESL Mobile Open social channels to stay updated with more information.

An update on ESL Mobile Open Season 4 Finals: pic.twitter.com/lttRjuELuY — ESL Asphalt (@ESLAsphalt) March 20, 2020

Season four of the ESL Mobile Open was the first season of 2020. After a tremendous 2019, ESL brought the tournament back in 2020 and added Dota Underlords to the roster of games, alongside PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Clash of Clans.

Registration for season five of the ESL Mobile Open, on the other hand, will begin tomorrow. Players can register for the tournament on ESL Mobile Open’s official website.