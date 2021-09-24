Does the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro come with a charger?

For any phone in the world to work, it requires its battery to be charged. That is battery care 101—but it appears as though it is something Apple has forgotten about.

With its new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models, Apple has once again ditched the plug for the device to cut down packaging with the phones only coming instead with a USB-C to Lightning Cable to charge it. Meaning that once again the iPhone comes without its plug and even headphones among other things while the cost of the item continues soaring.

As such, if you want to get an actual charger for your device and a plug if you don’t already have one, you will need to go out and find a USB-C plug from a third-party seller or pay for one of Apple’s own versions on the Apple Store.

This is obviously not ideal, but it seems to be the new norm when it comes to Apple products now and is something we are seeing happening elsewhere. Nintendo, for example, and its original handling of newer models of the 3DS didn’t include a charger at all and asked buyers to purchase one separately.

So if you do plan to get an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro, be sure to pick up a charger on the way home, otherwise you won’t be charging it anytime soon.