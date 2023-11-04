Can you play Warcraft Rumble on PC?

Warcraft Rumble is primarily a mobile game, but lots of players are asking whether the game will be available on PC in the Battle.net launcher. Plenty of mobile games have eventually released PC versions of the title, with cross-progression so you can play from your desktop or on the go.

Is Warcraft Rumble available on PC?

No, Warcraft Rumble is not available on PC. There’s no softening the blow: Warcraft Rumble probably isn’t coming to PC through traditional means, like the Battle.net launcher. Despite this, the tech-savvy among you might be able to get the game going on an emulator.

Be careful choosing an emulator if that’s the route you choose to go down: Some of them can clog your PC up with bloatware and other ads. That said, the game runs extremely smoothly on mobile devices: You aren’t sacrificing the quality of a PC experience if you want to just play on your phone.

Warcraft Rumble promises explosive fun in the Warcraft world. Image via Blizzard

Warcraft Rumble is an action strategy game set in the classic Warcraft universe. The game uses tons of “minis” from the Warcraft lore, so you can make all sorts of army combinations. You can run PvP or PvE missions as you choose, and currently, the game supports five families: Alliance, Horde, Beasts, Blackrock, and Undead.

The more you use your minis, the more experience they gain, and the better they’ll be in combat. Many of your favorite spells from the Warcraft universe also made their way into the game.

Warcraft Rumble was formally released during Blizzcon 2023, and offers a fresh spin on the tower defense genre. Initially titled Warcraft: Arclight Rumble, it was announced in May 2022. The game is free to play, and is now available for download in the Apple and Android app stores.