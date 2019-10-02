Call of Duty: Mobile players awarded 500 credits after server downtime

Call of Duty: Mobile didn’t have a very smooth launch day, thanks to some login issues preventing players from getting into the game.

But luckily for those who were locked out, Activision has gifted players 500 credits. The gift was accompanied by a message from the developer, “Commanders, please accept this gift as a token of our appreciation and your patience during our server downtime. We apologize for the inconvenience you have experienced.”

Call of Duty News on Twitter Because of the server issues with Call of Duty: Mobile, if you log in and check your mail box, you get 500 Credits!

During the downtime, players reported being greeted with an ‘update failed’ error. Activision said at 12:10pm CT it was “experiencing incredibly high-volume of traffic.”

The problems have since been resolved, so the more than 2 million players will be able to get in on the action.