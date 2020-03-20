Call of Duty: Mobile Championship 2020 could be coming soon

Call of Duty: Mobile could be finally entering esports.

The CoD: Mobile Championship 2020 could be starting with its first phase on April 2, according to an image Matt “MobileMatt” Rutledge, Complexity Gaming’s director of mobile gaming, tweeted earlier today.

CODM esports finally announced!



Open qualifiers

Regional playoffs

CODM Championship pic.twitter.com/y8QI1syutz — MobileMatt (@TheMobileMatt) March 19, 2020

The photo shows the championship will take place in five stages over the year.

Tournament (Solo): April 3 to 26

Tournament (Team Up): May 1 to 10

Regional Qualifiers: May 17 to 31

Regional Playoffs: June to August

CODM Championship 2020

By the looks of it, regional qualifiers and playoffs will lead to the CODM Championship 2020, which will likely be a LAN event.

On being asked in the comments as to where this photo is from, Call of Duty: Mobile YouTuber, Luke “Ferg” Fergie, responded by saying that the photo was leaked from the beta test servers.

It's a leak from the Beta Test Servers, not actually confirmed by Activision but it's in the beta and seems legit non the less — Ferg (@Ferg) March 19, 2020

More details about the first round of the tournament could also be seen in the leaked photo. The solo tournament will have four qualifiers over four weekends in April. Participants have to play 10 ranked matches on the weekend which will assign them a score based on victories and rank. It seems that this stage will likely be open for all.

So far, there has been no announcement from Activision in relation to the CoD: Mobile Championship 2020.