Brawl Stars update adds customizable controls

Brawl Stars’ latest update has brought a highly-requested feature to the game. Players can now edit their controls and place them wherever they like on the screen.

With the recent release of gadgets in the game, one more button appeared on the screen. Players have been complaining about accidentally activating their gadgets while trying to attack or vice versa. But this problem should be solved by this new addition to the game.

Optional Update incoming!*



💥You can now customize your controls!💥



Read more about the optional update on https://t.co/7peSpDeIfA



*Note that it could take some time to be available in your store! If that's the case, try again later! pic.twitter.com/xGM3fcxM0u — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 14, 2020

The ability to adjust the position of your controls will likely open up new strategies as well, such as using claw settings to play the game. The size of the different buttons can be adjusted as well.

This is an optional update that has also fixed several other bugs in Brawl Stars. These are:

Shadows by showdown boxes persisting on the ground even after the boxes are destroyed.

Notification timing issue

Several layering issues

Mr. P’s health bar moving too high on the screen after the brawler’s gadget is powered up.

Auto-fire targeting with Sprout not taking into account the added range from the brawler’s main attack grenade bounces.

Supercell said it could take time for the update to become available in your store. If that happens, the developer recommends simply trying to download the optional update once again at a later time.