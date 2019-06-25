Brawl Stars is getting a huge summer update with a new brawler, skins, and much more

The summer edition of Brawl Talk—which just went live on YouTube—revealed a lot of new features coming to Brawl Stars in the summer update.

The highlight of the talk was the new brawler. Tick is a metal ball of energy and his main attack are proximity mines which he launches onto the battlefield. These mines will go off after a short delay. If an enemy Brawler walks over the mines, they’ll detonate early.

His super is unique and impressive. He detaches his head and throws it towards an enemy brawler which explodes, dealing massive damage. TThe super is blockable as enemy brawlers can destroy the head which Tick has launched by firing at it.

Adding to the fun is the fact that Tick is a free brawler. He’ll be available on the trophy road at 4,000 trophies.

Also coming with the update are four new premium skins: Mecha Crow, Mecha Bo, Robo Mike, and Robo Spike. The skins will start at 150 gems.

A new currency is another highlight hitting the game with this update. Currently in Brawl Stars, if a player is above 500 trophies, he loses them after the season resets. But now, those extra trophies will be converted into a new currency—Star Points. The new currency can be spent on exclusive items in the shop to obtain things like color variations of the Mecha Crow and Mecha Bo skins.

Another major highlight of this update is something really new coming to the game. The Brawlers are receiving new star powers. According to the Brawl Talk video, three of them will be available every week throughout the summer.