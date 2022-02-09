Which server should you join in Lost Ark?

Creating your character won’t be the first important thing that you’ll go through after logging into Lost Ark. Before you finalize the details of your characters, you’ll need to pick a server that will decide on the player pool that you’ll be able to interact with.

While there isn’t a shortage of servers in Lost Ark, players will want to make sure to pick the best one for their playstyle since it isn’t possible to move your character to another server.

There are a few factors you’ll need to consider while deciding on a server. Your past MMO experiences and even your geographical location can help you make your final decision.

Language All servers in Lost Ark have dedicated languages. While there will still be players who speak different languages in all servers, the main language will make up the majority of the server.

Population Some players can enjoy more crowded servers as it’ll mean that there can be more player interactions. Crowded servers will usually continue to be in demand, but there are also advantages to playing in less populated servers. Farming and exploring Lost Ark can be more peaceful in low-to-medium populated servers

PvP / PvE Like other MMORPGs, Lost Ark’s player base is also divided into two portions. While some servers and guilds will prioritize the PvP aspect of the game, others may favor PvE more. This means that your personal style as a player will matter while choosing a server since you’ll want to be surrounded by like-minded players

Ping Ping is potentially the most overlooked factor while picking a server. Even if you check the boxes above, your experience in Lost Ark can be lackluster if you end up joining a server where you have high ping



Before picking your server in Lost Ark, you should consider your ping to the servers and the language spoken on the server. Once you have these set, you can start thinking about whether you’d like to play in a highly-populated server and the type of gameplay environment you’d like to play in.