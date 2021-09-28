Where to find feathers in New World

Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched earlier today and players are quickly finding out that raw crafting materials are some of the most valuable items in the game, especially early on in the leveling process.

Feathers are one of the most valuable raw materials players can find. They’re used to craft arrows, which are incredibly easy to burn through if you’re leveling up your mastery with a bow. To find feathers for your crafting endeavors, you’ll have to hunt down turkeys across Aeternum.

Turkeys can usually be found on farmland and in forests outside of early-game settlements. If you’re looking to grind for feathers and kill as many turkeys as possible in a quick window, you’ll want to head over to Windsward, just outside the Greenhaven settlement. The turkeys there are plentiful, as are other wild animals, including wolves and boars.

Feathers can be found on the bodies of skinned turkeys, just as other raw materials are bound to other specific animals in the game. When skinning a turkey, you’ll be granted a certain number of feathers to use for crafting later on.

Just make sure to skin the turkey after you kill it—not just loot it. You’ll need to skin the turkey fully to get bonus rewards and raw materials, including the animal’s feathers and any raw meat it might drop.

New World is available to play and purchase now via the Steam store.