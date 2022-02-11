Where to find Chilled Meat in Genshin Impact

When exploring the grand world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact, certain quests and events will ask the player to gather Chilled Meat. While Chilled Meat can be found all around the snowy region of Dragonspine, it’s a vast area, so knowing the best place to find it will save players a lot of time.

The best location to find Chilled Meat is to the right of Skyfrost Nail at The Great Snowboar King’s lair. The location of the lair is circled on the map below.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

There are a total of four Snowboar here. One frozen Snowboar is located alone downhill from three other frozen Snowboar that are situated in a triangle shape right by The Great Snowboar King’s lair. To obtain Chilled Meat, hit the frozen Snowboar with any Pyro attack to release them and then hit them again to drop Chilled Meat.

Hitting all three of the Snowboar positioned in a triangle by the lair will awaken The Great Snowboar King and start a mini-boss fight. Defeating The Great Snowboar King will drop six to 10 Chilled Meat, so traveling to the lair and gathering Chilled Meat from the four Snowboar plus the King is an efficient way to get a total of 14 to 18 Chilled Meat.

Your newly obtained Chilled Meat can be used to complete certain quests and requests, processed at any kind of cooking station to convert it into raw meat for cooking recipes, or used as is in the Goulash recipe. Chilled Meat is not an often needed resource in Genshin Impact gameplay, but if you do find that a quest or recipe calls for it, heading to the true ruler of Dragonspine’s lair is the most efficient way to gather this resource.