When will the next Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer air?

Square Enix Producers will share more information about the next FFXIV updates.

Over ten years after its release, Final Fantasy XIV is still going strong. The latest expansion Endwalker broke records last December, and more updates are adding to its content while waiting for the next one.

FFXIV developers are known for sharing a lot of information about their internal processes, the current state of advancement of patches, and more with players.

Letter from the Producer broadcasts are the main rendezvous for talking about feedback from recently-released content with fans and revealing updates on the next ones to come.

Usually, game director and producer Naoki Yoshida hosts the broadcast alongside producer Toshio Murouchi. They also include live translation in English when revealing major updates on the game, such as Endwalker‘s trailer. Most of the time, however, only visual assets are translated.

Here is when the next Letter from the Producer will air on Twitch, Niconico, and YouTube.

When will the next FFXIV Letter from the Producer air?

The next Letter from the Producer is scheduled for Aug.12, at 6am CT, Square Enix revealed on its website. It’ll share more information about upcoming Patch 6.2 “part 2”, as well as “miscellaneous updates.”

The 6.2 update is scheduled to be introduced to live servers at the end of the month, but the developer has yet to reveal a precise release date. It will bring more main scenario quests, more side quests, trials, and more to the game.

The players will have to wait a few months more to see the new Omicron beast tribe and Hildibrand quests, however, which are planned to be introduced alongside patch 6.25 during fall.