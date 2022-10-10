The next Major update is just around the corner.

Just a few months after the latest Major update of Final Fantasy XIV, a new one is just around the corner.

Patch 6.25 will introduce much new content to discover, including new features. It will introduce the Variant and Criterion dungeons, which will serve as Endwalker‘s deep dungeons.

It will also add more Manderville quests, which will unlock the expansion’s Relic weapons, as well as balancing adjustments and quality-of-life changes.

Here is when patch 6.25 will release in Final Fantasy XIV.

When will patch 6.25 release in Final Fantasy XIV?

Patch 6.25 will release on October 18, as the developers revealed in the last Live Letter from the Producer event. It will be introduced following a short maintenance period. Then, the game’s client will automatically offer to download the update to play.

Although the main content introduced by the update was revealed, the full patch notes have yet to be released on FFXIV‘s website. Meanwhile, you can complete the latest Manderville quests if you want to unlock Endwalker‘s Relic weapons when the update is introduced.