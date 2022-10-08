Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more

Players are getting some new content very soon.

As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content.

Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content that is coming in the patch. With the new update, there will be a new Beast Tribe, the Omicrons for Disciples of the Land, Variant and Criterion dungeons, and new relic weapons for players to earn.

The first thing developers told fans is that 6.25 is planned for release on Oct. 18. Patch 6.3 is planned for either a December 2022 or January 2023 release.

For those in the Western Hemisphere, Live Letter 73 started quite late for many people. In case you missed the two-hour Live Letter, here is a summary of everything that is coming to Patch 6.25.

Everything coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25

Translations for the Live Letter were provided by the FFXIV Discord.

Variant Dungeons Will vary in difficulty. Content is for one to four level 90 characters. Will include five types of Variant Actions. Duty actions will compensate for role imbalance. No role restrictions. Variant Dungeon No. 1 – The Sil’dihn Subterrane. Explored alongside a mystery character. Has different paths depending on what players choose.



Criterion Dungeons High-difficulty end-game content for four players: one tank, one healer, and two DPS. Another Sil’dihn Subterrane and Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) Dungeons with “Another” in the title are high-difficulty by default. Normal methods of resurrection are prohibited Players will be given limited use of Variant Raise II. Defeated enemies don’t revive after party wipe Savage version of Criterion Dungeons offer additional challenge. There is no resurrection, no Variant Actions, enemies are stronger if not defeated in time, and all defeated enemies revive after the party wipes.



New Beast Tribe – Omicrons New Beast Tribe quests will be for Disciples of the Land. Set in Ultima Thule.



Relic weapons – Manderville Level 90 Manderville Weapons will be released. Players need to have finished the Hildibrand quest chain to obtain them.



Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures More quests are coming with Patch 6.25.



Job adjustments Only number adjustments will be made for Patch 6.25, with a few more planned for 6.28. Action adjustments will be made in Patch 6.3.



North American Data Center Expansion Scheduled for Nov. 1. New Logitcal Data Center – Dynamis. New Worlds Halicarnassus Maduin Marilith Seraph Housing lottery for this Data Center will begin Nov. 5. More housing plots are being discussed but because the schedule isn’t finalized, they cannot discuss it yet. Maintenance to implement the expansion might take place on Oct. 24, but that date is not set in stone.



Other announcements made during Live Letter 73

Encyclopedia of Eorzea III is in the works Most of the Japanese text is written, but translating is taking time. All of the books will be printed in Japan and shipped overseas to ensure quality.



