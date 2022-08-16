When is Pet Ranch coming to Lost Ark?

The Pet Ranch and Legendary Pets are set to arrive in Lost Ark‘s world of Arkesia after the “Under the Arkesian Sun” update hit the live servers.

The Pet Ranch will be located in the Stronghold and divided into two sections: the Cookie Workshop and the Ranch. The Pets will produce Jam Cookies that you can exchange for rewards in the Jam Cookie Vendor when you put them on the Cookie Workshop, but they can’t be there forever as it gradually diminishes their Morale. In order to relax and play with the other Pets, they have to be on the Ranch, the section where they regain Morale.

The amount of Jam Cookies Pets can produce depends on their respective grade, which you can help them upgrade from Rare to Epic to Legendary. The Pets will be upgraded once they reach maximum Pet Expertise and after you spend the Pet Growth Tokens, which can be exchanged for Jam Cookies at the Jam Cookie Vendor.

In addition to all the help the Pets will provide to players exploring the world of Arkesia, they’ll also be there to offer companionship, at least if you are willing to take care of them.

When does Pet Ranch release in Lost Ark?

The Pet Ranch and Legendary Pets will come to Lost Ark on Aug. 24, 2022, after the weekly maintenance and reset period, according to Lost Ark‘s official website.

To unlock the Pet Ranch, players need to be Stronghold Level 15, have unlocked the Stronghold Farm, the Cave, and have a Pet. After you’re done with these requirements, complete the quest “Yay, Pet Ranch!!” assigned by Butler Adeline.