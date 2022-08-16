All Pet Ranch items and rewards in Lost Ark

The Pet Ranch and Legendary Pets will arrive in MMO Lost Ark on Aug. 24 as part of the “Under the Arkesian Sun” update.

The Pet Ranch will be a new location in the Stronghold where “Pets can play, grow into more helpful companions, and help you earn valuable rewards,” according to Lost Ark’s official website. The Pets will provide great help and companionship to those who are exploring the world of Arkesia in Lost Ark.

The new Pet Ranch location will be separated into two sections: the Cookie Workshop and the Ranch. The Ranch is where the Pets regain Morale while relaxing and playing with other Pets. The Cookie Workshop, on the other hand, is where the Pets produce the Jam Cookies that you can exchange for rewards in Lost Ark.

All of the Pet Ranch items and rewards available in Lost Ark

The Pet Ranch items and rewards will be found in the Jam Cookie Vendor. It features a variety of “unique rewards” that can be exchanged for Jam Cookies, and will also have pet-themed cosmetics and weekly rewards like Card Packs, Phoenix Plumes, and Pet Ranch-specific items.

Here are all of the Pet Ranch items and rewards that we know about thus far.