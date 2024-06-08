What is the New World: Aeternum release date?

New World: Aeternum is an upcoming remaster-slash-update of Amazon’s huge MMORPG attempt centered around the supernatural island of Aeternum, and its official release date is fast approaching.

In this upcoming New World update, you’ll embark on a whole new adventure where riches await you, and dark mysteries lurk in the shadows waiting to be discovered.

New World: Aeternum confirmed release date

A new and improved adventure awaits. Image via Amazon Games.

New World’s upcoming update, Aeternum, will launch on Oct. 15 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

If you preorder Aeternum, you can enjoy several features, including:

The New World base game.

The Rise of the Angry Earth Expansion.

The most recent updated content, like Brimstone Sands.

However, you already own the base game for New World, you must own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion before the release of New World: Aeternum to get this update for free on Oct. 15.

But if you own the base game and don’t own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, you’ll need to purchase it to access the New World: Aeternum update at launch. Unfortunately, there is no clear information on whether you will get the Aeternum update if you buy the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion after Aeternum launches or if there will be a specific dedicated add-on you must buy.

On the other hand, if you don’t own the base game and want to play this remix, you can simply preorder New World: Aeternum on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, which is much less confusing.

As New World: Aeternum is a remake with a splash of an update, you’ll still get to experience all the same fun and adventures in New World. However, the Aeternum update includes:

First-ever large-scale PvP zone.

A 10-player raid.

New end-game solo trials.

Co-op modes.

Competitive arenas.

In addition, this expansion offers a completely revamped storytelling approach with better dialogue, scenes, and cinematics.

While you learn of an ancient organization that stands against evil and as you journey across Aeternum to unravel its mysteries, New World: Aeternum will feature both new and improved content for you to enjoy.

