New World is getting a console release—and a facelift

New World: Aeternum is a new fable in the New World Saga coming from Amazon Games, and for the first time, console players can join in on the massive MMO adventure.

Recommended Videos

Launching on Oct. 15, 2024, New World: Aeternum has been specifically designed with consoles in mind while still being available to PC players. Despite its name, it is not an expansion to New World but an enhanced version of the original that takes the basis of New World and expands upon it with new mechanics like mounts, swimming, huge PvP zones, and end-game raids.

“New World: Aeternum is the culmination of years of focused development combined with input from the dedicated community of players who’ve already carved a path in the original New World on PC,” Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, said in a press release provided to Dot Esports. “Listening to player feedback is fundamental to how we make games, and we know New World: Aeternum delivers on the promise of a fresh and compelling New World experience that players can enjoy together across platforms.”

New World: Aeternum includes the base game, all past updates, and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion for anyone who picks it up. As well as the old gameplay, there is a host of new content, including the first-ever large-scale PvP zone, a 10-player raid, an upgraded leveling experience, a revamped story, cinematics, and much more.

The game will be available to pre-order for $59.99 following its Summer Games Fest reveal, but for those who own the original game and its DLC on PC, you will get access to New World: Aeternum at no extra cost. Those who preorder the game or play the original PC version from now until release will get access to a special pre-order mount.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy