What are the world sets in New World?

Here's everything you need to know about world sets in New World.

When you load up New World for the first time, you’re met with a list of regions, worlds, and something called world sets.

World sets differentiate worlds and will ultimately be used to merge them in the future. If a world has a low population—if absolutely necessary—Amazon will merge two or more worlds that share a world set into one.

You’re currently allocated two character slots per region and are restricted to using separate world sets. Amazon is aiming to find a balance and prevent players from clogging up the servers.

If you create a character in the U.S. West region on the Westernessse Zeta world set, for example, your next character will have to be on an Eta, Mu, Nu, Rho, Tau, Theta, or Xi world set in the region. But you could, if your ping permits it, also create two new characters on the U.S. East region and use one of the Arkadia world sets.

If you want to play with your friends, choose the same region, world, and of course, world set. If they’re playing on a popular realm with a long queue time and you just want to get stuck into the action, it could be worth picking the same world set just in case. In the future, you may be able to transfer your character to their world.