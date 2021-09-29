How to transfer characters in New World

Here's everything you need to know about transferring characters in New World.

Transferring characters from one server to another is a common feature found in MMOs like World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and many more. But that option is currently unavailable in New World, Amazon’s new open-world MMO.

New World attracted hundreds of thousands of players on launch day on Sept. 27, 2021, only to leave many of them waiting and wondering for hours on end in lengthy server queues.

Amazon has acknowledged the issues that many players have experienced and is now actively looking to add new servers and expand the capacity of the existing worlds. “Our sole focus right now is to get everyone logging in and playing quickly,” Amazon said in a statement on Sept. 28.

To ensure that everyone can find an open world and join their friends in Aeternum, Amazon is offering the opportunity for all players to “relocate” their characters to a new server for free in the next two weeks.

This is essentially a free character transfer that players will be able to make the most of in October. It remains to be seen if Amazon will make character transfers a permanent feature, but the developers will almost certainly implement the option somewhere down the line.

This article will be updated if and when Amazon adds characters transfers to New World.