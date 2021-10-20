Amazon is finally following through with its promise of adding character server transfers to New World in Patch 1.0.3. The feature has been in the works for several weeks and is now in its testing phase. The devs have decided to take a “safe, incremental approach” to rolling out transfers to all players and are taking the process step by step.

“When all worlds are back online from downtime, our plan is to monitor the framework we created without turning transfers on immediately,” Amazon said. “Once we have confirmed that the framework holds up at scale, we will turn on character server transfers in the Utopia world first, in the AP Southeast region.

If everything goes to plan, the devs will fully deploy the feature to other regions.

Here’s the full list of notes for New World Patch 1.0.3.

Character server transfers

FAQs

How do I transfer my character?

You need to log into your character, which means waiting in any applicable queues

There will be a new tab in the in-game store to claim your character transfer token

You need to leave your Company

You need to remove any active trading post sell orders and buy orders

Your character must be located in a sanctuary (such as a settlement or outpost)

What comes with me when I transfer?

You will keep all character progression (level, weapon mastery, titles, etc.)

You will keep your inventory and storage

You will keep all of your currency

You will keep your houses and housing decorations

You will keep all quest progress

What doesn’t come transfer with my character?

Your Company membership needs to be terminated before transferring, and will not carry over

Active trading post sell orders and buy orders must be removed and will not carry over

Your friends list is world specific and will not transfer

Where can I move my character to?

You can move your character to any world in your region, except: You cannot move your character to a full world You cannot move your character to a world in maintenance You cannot move your character to a world set that you have an existing character in already



Will there be an opportunity to transfer again if I choose the wrong world?

Transferring again will require an additional token. Amazon will continue monitoring world populations, queue times, and will evaulate the need for an additional wave of server transfer tokens to be given out for free

Server transfer tokens will also later be available for purchase via the store

General

Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework

Added improvements to the World selection UI

Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC

Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes

Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War

Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world

In The Depths, players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe

An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the trading post

Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen

Armor is limited to one skill perk per piece

Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings

Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present

The Time to Declare War”timer now visually pauses to make it clear when an Invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in a Conflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared

Bug fixes

General bug fixes

Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 Azoth staffs

Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist

Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by the first time home buyer discount

Fixed issues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point is replaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players no longer incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn at a Settlement

Fixed various localization issues throughout the game

Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission

Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character

Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended

Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars

Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house now remain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory

AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game

Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept

Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever

Fixed an issue that caused holding and dragging around the client while in windowed mode to constantly retrigger invincibility

Fixed an issue that caused taxes to not go into the controlling company’s treasury

Fixed an issue that caused penalty length for suspensions and bans to say “Over a year”

Fixed issues with companies not receiving some territory taxes

Speculative fixes

The following fixes are tentative fixes and mitigations. The goal is to get these changes out and see if issues persist.