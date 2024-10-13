Throne and Liberty, like many MMORPGs, features several mechanics you’ll need to learn to thrive. One such mechanic is Collision Chance. Despite being a highly important mechanic, much about it is hard to fully understand.

Here’s everything you need to know about Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty Collision Chance, explained

Weapons like Crossbows can have Collision effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collision Chance in Throne and Liberty is simply the chance of your character to inflict Collision effects on an enemy through Collision skills. The higher your score, the likelier it is to succeed. With every ten-point difference between your Collision Chance score and the enemy’s Collision Evasion score, your chances increase by approximately four percent.

However, if the enemy’s Collision Evasion is higher than your Collision Chance, then your odds of hitting them are significantly reduced. These are crowd control effects that refer to your ability to knock enemies into the surrounding objects and displace them from their current positions.

If you have a build focusing on inflicting heavy attacks with weapons and shields or are using a tank build, then increasing your Collision Score is advised. However, the ability to trigger Collision effects depends on your weapon combos and skills. Additionally, this chance is tied to the Perception stat, which increases several effects in the game, including Collision Chance, meaning it’s best to put points into Perception or equip gear that increases it for the best possible results.

Increasing your Perception stat increases your Collision Chance along with the following:

Main Minimum Damage

Main Maximum Damage

Buff Duration

Stun Chance

Silence Chance

Terror Chance

Melee Hit

Ranged Hit

Weaken Chance

Blind Chance

Sleep Chance

Petrification Chance

You’ll also have a higher chance of activating Collision effects when performing actions that normally trigger them, like acquiring specific skills or landing certain attacks. Several skills are attached to weapons that trigger them. One of the most common and effective is the Crossbow skill called Collision Shot, which applies Push Collision and deals damage equal to 290% of Base Damage plus an additional 99. It also has a 70% chance to weaken enemies and reduce their movement speed by 30% for three seconds. The Guillotine Blade Greatsword skill also does significant damage and is best used if you have a high Collision Chance if you’re using a Greatsword.

The Collision Chance stat can be hard to understand due to the many elements that can affect it. However, increasing your Perception stat and choosing the right build along with the proper gear and skills will let you take advantage of it.

