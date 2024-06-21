Forgot password
Tarisland PC requirements – Minimum and recommended system specs

You can almost use a calculator.
Published: Jun 21, 2024 08:34 am

Tarisland is a free-to-play mobile MMORPG that also made its way to PC. It’s a free and accessible game, meaning the system requirements for your devices to play Tarisland are also relatively low.

If you plan to jump into the fantasy world of Tarisland, you must ensure the game is downloaded and the device you’re using can comfortably play it. Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Tarisland.

All Tarisland PC specs

Arm yourself and your PC. Image via Level Infinite

Tarisland minimum PC specs

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750
  • Storage: 40 GB

The minimum specs for Tarisland are quite low, as you might expect from a primarily mobile MMORPG. The official requirements don’t specify which i5 processor is regarded as the minimum for the game to run, but since GTX 750 is a 10-year-old graphics card, anything that’s not older than that will likely do.

The official blog post also revealed the launch installation package on PC weighs 25 GB and requires a minimum of 30 GB of available storage, which means you might get away with even less storage. Keep in mind this is only for the launch version of the game. As Tarisland expands and receives content updates, you might need more space on your device.

Tarisland recommended PC specs

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060
  • Storage: 40 GB

The recommended specifications for Tarisland are not too high, either. 16 GB of RAM is often recommended for general use, and the GTX 1060 is one of the most popular budget graphics cards out there.

