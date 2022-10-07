FFXIV security compromised: Square Enix warns players to strengthen passwords

Square Enix has officially prompted users to change the passwords of their accounts linked to Final Fantasy XIV, especially if they are using the same for other websites.

“Experiencing an attack… attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System by using a combination of email addresses and passwords… from other online services of other companies,” Square Enix said.

As a result, users who are using the same email and password for different accounts are risking seeing their accounts hacked or accessed by an unauthorized user.

The developers also strongly advised against using personal info in passwords, including your date of birth, which is considered high-risk for a password.

Players can reset their password here, and enable an additional authentification service called One-Time Passwords here.

Using the service grants a few advantages in the game, such as enabling a Free Aetheryte destination for your characters.

Meanwhile, players will get more information on the game’s next major update tomorrow by watching the Live Letter from the Producer at 11:30pm CT.