Square Enix reveals Endwalker title screen on Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the producer

The players are getting the first look of Hydaelyn from this point of view.

Square Enix offered the fans tons of information about Final Fantasy XIV‘s next expansion Endwalker in its latest Live letter from the producer show, earlier today.

The show was mostly focused on the job changes coming alongside the expansion, as well as showing the rotation of both upcoming classes, Sage and Reaper. But the developer also revealed the upcoming title screen which will replace Shadowbringers‘ at the start of the show.

When playing with the expansion purchased once it’ll release on Nov.23, the players will be greeted by this new screen when launching the game.

They can see the moon rotating around the planet Hydaelyn, where the FF XIV story takes place. In Endwalker, the players will venture on the Moon, although it’s still unclear how and in which circumstances.

On the other side, it also shows the game’s interface won’t be much different, except for the “Game Start” button, which only states “Start” in screen titles from previous expansions.

Although not much information are known at that time on which quality-of-life changes can be expected from Endwalker, most players are hoping for some improvements and refreshes for the game’s menus.

During the Live letter from the Producer, sneak peeks of areas from the upcoming regions of Endwalker, including the Moon, Thavnair and other unknown places, were revealed.

The changes for battle classes were also outlined, with a job trailer showing off the changes, followed by a detailed breakdown by the developers. All jobs are set to receive significant changes, whether it’s reworks of some abilities or new ones.

FF XIV‘s next expansion will be different than the previous ones, because it’s introduced as the epic conclusion of the main story that started with A Realm Reborn‘s remake. It will release on Nov.23.