Rage with the Machinist: Lost Ark adds new class, raid, and more

Lost Ark fans are in for a treat because a new Advanced class joined the roster today: Machinists. The update, “Rage with the Machinist,” also introduced a new Legion raid, the third of the game, and some general updates.

A first server merge is also being introduced in several Western regions such as South America and Western Europe.

Related: Here are the latest patch notes and updates for Lost Ark

The Machinist is the fifth Gunner advanced class to join the game. It has abilities from the Normal, Drone, Combo, and Sync categories. They all work with different weapons and with a distinctive style.

The two Engravings of this class are Evolutionary Style and Arthetinean Skill. The first one boosts the Hypersync mode, which can be charged during a fight, while the second one improves the Drone mechanic.

It also has two different Awakening skills. The Air Strike sends a bomb to deal AoE damage several times and the Command: Final Explosion causes the Drone to self-destruct to deal damage to nearby enemies.

Players who want to create a Machinist can use an additional free powerpass to get high-level gear or use it with another class.

Image via Smilegate

In addition, players who have a sufficient item level can fight in a new Legion raid called Kakul-Saydon. It’s a new challenging fight granting exciting rewards but difficult conditions. Players cannot revive in the middle of the fight, allowing no errors.

This time, players will be able to train before engaging the fight in the Normal mode, which requires an item level of 1,475. In addition to learning the fight’s mechanics in a simpler setup, the Rehearsal mode gives rewards. It requires an item level of 1,385.

Lastly, 12 servers will merge in the Western region: four from Western Europe, South America, and Central Europe. Once it’s done, a couple more will be added in a few weeks. you can read the complete guide and FAQ on those merges here.