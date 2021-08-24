New World is second-most wishlisted game on Steam

It seems quite a few people are keen to get back into the world of Aeternum.

Amazon’s entry into the MMO space may have suffered yet another delay for its release, but this hasn’t tainted fan interest in the game.

It is one of the most wishlisted games on Steam according to stats from SteamDB. New World is the second most wish-listed game on the platform, beating out titles such as the upcoming entry into the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042, and Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor Back 4 Blood.

The wishlist system on Steam allows players to highlight games that they have an interest in purchasing, and will be notified upon the game’s release or a discount. Other players can see and potentially gift them the games they desire.

While New World is placed at number two, right behind Dying Light 2, it doesn’t seem that these wishlists have converted to sales quite yet. Amazon’s MMO isn’t cracking the top 100 top selling games on Steam. In comparison, Battlefield 2042 which trails behind New World on the wishlist, is beating the MMO in sales.

Of course, this could change once New World finally sees the light of day. Originally set to launch in May of 2020, New World was rescheduled for release yet again at the end of this month. After its open beta,it was however postponed once more to Sept. 28.

Despite some obvious flaws, the Beta testing phase for New World was quite a success that saw hundreds of thousands of players prior to the game’s launch. Hopefully, with no more last-minute delays, September will see the game finally open for the public to play at their leisure.