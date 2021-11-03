New World downtime announced to bring back wealth transfers

After 24 hours of players being unable to transfer gold within New World, Amazon Game Studios are set to hold downtime to repair the issue before relaunching with the feature live again early tomorrow.

In a blog post today, the team explained that given the importance of wealth transfers to playing the game, their main priority is to get this feature back into the game ASAP. Downtime will take place later tonight in each region and should run for around three hours before the game returns to normal.

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] We will be holding downtime tonight 11/2 to re-enable all forms of wealth transfers. Downtime is slated to last approximately 3 hours.



Take a look at this link for start times per region and full patch notes.https://t.co/xgQ1t9QhwQ — New World (@playnewworld) November 3, 2021

To remedy the problems that the lack of any wealth transfers, including the Trading Post, has caused, players will be receiving a “make-good” in the future. No information of what this will be has been revealed.

Alongside this downtime, New World will still receive its weekly update early tomorrow, but details of these changes have not yet been announced.