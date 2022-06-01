New Twitch Prime loot offers Crystalline Aura and a Leaf for Lost Ark players

Lost Ark fans who are subscribed to Twitch Prime are getting another treat after a bunch of new loot unlocked today.

Players can now claim an Amethyst Shard Pack, Crystalline Aura, and Leaf Ornamental Chest in the game. To do this, head to the Amazon Prime loot website and click on Claim.

When launching Lost Ark and selecting your character, you’ll see the rewards in the Product Inventory tab.

Screengrab via Smilegate

Upon clicking on the Leaf Ornamental Chest, you can choose one of the following options to unlock the items:

Leafy Leaf (green)

Fresh Leaf (blue)

Cute Leaf (pink, charisma)

Refreshing Leak (orange)

Choose well, because you won’t be able to change your choice at a later point. It also can only be used for one character on your account, so be careful before claiming the loot in the game.

In addition, to give your character more style, the leaf each gives five points for a specific Virtue. The Amethyste Shard Pack and Crystalline Aura items are included in each loot bundle.

More rewards will be periodically given out to Twitch Prime subscribers.