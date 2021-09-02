Lost Ark western launch delayed until 2022

The move comes after the team accessed the work that would need to be done to facilitate a high quality launch.

The highly-anticipated western release of Korean action MMO Lost Ark has been pushed back to early 2022 after the team reassessed the tasks it needed to complete before the game’s launch.

In a game update posted to Lost Ark’s website, the team explained the decision to push back the release came after hours of work on porting the game into languages outside Korean, building the required server infrastructure, and making changes after feedback from players during the games Alpha test.

“While delving into all of the great feedback and data generated by our Alpha and reviewing recent changes to the Korean version that we want to include in our release, we discovered a lot more work that will be needed to launch Lost Ark at the high-quality bar our players deserve,” the developer said.

Previously, the game had no firm release date, with its listing on Steam stating it would arrive on Dec. 31. The team had expected it to launch sometime in the fall.

Fortunately for those who don’t want to wait so long to test the game out for themselves, there will still be closed beta testing from Nov. 4 to 9. You can gain access to this test by pre-ordering Lost Ark’s Founder’s Pack or by signing up here for a chance to take part.

While the delay might be sad news to eager players, it could mean that Amazon Games will ship a higher quality game and one more faithful port of the game when it launches in the west early next year.