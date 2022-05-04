Lost Ark Prime Gaming loot now available, includes shiny new Relic Rapport Selection Chest

At least four more drops are planned to be claimed in the future.

Prime Gaming users are in for a treat—they can now claim new free rewards in Lost Ark for subscribing to the service. The new gift includes a Relic Rapport Selection Chest, Five-Days Crystalline Aura, and an Amethyst’s Shard Pack.

It’s the fourth pack Lost Ark players can claim when subscribed to Prime Gaming. To get your hands on all the goodies, you can go to Prime Gaming’s Lost Ark page, sign in to your Prime account, link it to your Steam account used to play Lost Ark, and claim the pack.

Grab your new Prime Gaming loot now available for Lost Ark!



🎁 Relic Rapport Selection Chest

🦋 5 Days Crystalline Aura

💎 Amethyst Shard Pack



Details below!

✨ https://t.co/Hj28tVHKZ4 pic.twitter.com/4qbPXFE0jl — Lost Ark (@playlostark) May 3, 2022

In a blogpost on May 3, Amazon Games said the Amethyst Shard Pack contains 500 shards and that the loot can be claimed until May 31.

Meanwhile, the weekly maintenance is taking place today instead of tomorrow and will last until approximately 9am CT. It contains a series of bug and exploit fixes.

Additionally, players will likely have to wait until the third Thursday of May to enjoy the next major update, which will introduce the Destroyer—the next Warrior subclass.