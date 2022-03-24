Liquid Maximum on RWF: ‘Tomorrow our tank is flying back to Scotland, and our entire team has to move hotels’

Maximum, the raid leader of Liquid, has revealed that the North American guild have been facing unexpected issues when it comes to accommodation. Almost the entire team have to relocate in a pivotal moment of the Race to World First Sepulcher of the First Ones.

just to give you an update on the absolute state of the RWF going this long. Tomorrow our tank is flying back to Scotland, and our entire team has to move hotels. No Dob just this situation is crazy we got here in febuary LMAO — Liquid | Maximum (@maximum) March 24, 2022

“Tomorrow our tank is flying back to Scotland, and our entire team has to move hotels,” Maximum said on social media. These changes to the schedule, which will likely take a considerable amount of time and effort to organize, come in the crucial moment of the RWF. Right now, both Liquid and Echo—the guild’s European rivals—are doing their best to beat The Jailer, the raid’s final boss.

With the weekly World of Warcraft reset on Tuesday for the U.S. and on Wednesday for Europe, the guilds are expected to finish the race this week. Now, with the logistics problems that Liquid are facing, Echo will likely gain the edge. At the time of writing, Echo’s best pull is 44.6 percent on The Jailer, while Liquid sits on 39.9 percent.

Sepulcher of the First Ones is already taking an exceptionally long time to complete on Mythic. The race started 19 days ago, which is considerably longer than previous races. That being said, Maximum could have predicted some of the issues Liquid are now facing. “I would imagine these bosses are overtuned as fuck,” he said on Jan. 22.

At the start of the race, it was Liquid who came out ahead by being the first guild to clear the initial bosses of the raid. Echo, however, overtook Liquid when they secured world-first kills on Lords of Dread and Rygelon.