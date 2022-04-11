How to unlock the Pod mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There’s plenty of content coming to Final Fantasy XIV with Patch 6.1, and some will surely be thrilled to see the new cosmetic items that are joining the game.

The Pod mount is one of them. When it was revealed in the latest Letter from the Producer, it instantly garnered the attention of fans.

This mount is inspired by NieR: Automata, which features a crossover questline in FFXIV. It’s pretty unique in the game, since it’s among the few to offer a way to hang on it rather than mounting.

But this time, it isn’t linked to this questline, which ended during the Shadowbringers cycle. Here is how to get it.

Related: Everything we know about Endwalker’s Island Sanctuaries in Final Fantasy XIV

How to unlock the Pod mount

Surprisingly, the Pod mount is linked to the Manderville’s Gold Saucer. It can be traded for MGP, the currency earned by completing various activities in the area. If you don’t have enough points, here is a guide on the fastest ways to get MGP.

It’s still unclear how many MGP will be required to trade the mount, since Patch 6.1 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 12.

Similar to other MGP rewards, it will likely be traded in the area between the Gold Saucer’s entry and the Triple Triad NPC area.