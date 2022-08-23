How to unlock Pandæmonium: Abyssos raid in FFXIV Endwalker

A new Major patch has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV, bringing lots of new content to discover. In addition to new features such as the Island Sanctuary and the Adventurer’s Plate official version, some storylines have seen more quests added.

While many were added to the Main Scenario questline, including a new dungeon and trial, the Pandaemonium questline has also more quests and a new raid, called Abyssos.

It will be the fifth raid of the Pandaemonium questline. According to the previous expansions, there will be three more raids following this one before the release of the next expansion. Here his how to unlock the Abyssos Normal raid in FFXIV.

How to unlock Pandæmonium: Abyssos raid in Endwalker

To unlock the latest Pandaemonium raid, here are the steps to follow:

Go to Labyrinthos.

Speak to Claudien at X: 8.6, Y: 27.5.

Pick up the blue quest called “An Unwelcome Visitor”.

Complete the quest and you’ll find the duty in the Finder menu.

There are some requirements to enter, though. You need to wear gear of at least level 585 and you won’t see the quest until you complete all previous Pandaemonium raids. No need to complete them in Savage difficulty, however.

You can buy crafted gear that meets this minimum item level, or collect it by completing other Pandaemonium raids.

The Savage version of the Abyssos raid will release on Aug. 30 at 5am CT.