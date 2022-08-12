How to unlock Hildibrand quests in Final Fantasy XIV?

In the universe of Final Fantasy XIV, a variety of stories will bring players through all sorts of adventures. The Hildibrand quests are unlike any other in the game, however, with elements from detective stories mixed with humor.

These quests have been very popular in the community since they were released, and that’s why more of them have been added with every expansion since A Realm Reborn. In Endwalker, they’ll be crucial since they are going to be linked to the expansion’s Relic weapon quests.

Related: When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?

How to unlock Hildibrand quests in FFXIV

To unlock the first Hildibrand quest, the only requirement is to have reached level 50. It’s called “The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen” and is given by Wymond, in Ul’dah (X: 9.9, Y: 8.7).

Screengrab via Square Enix

Unlocking all questlines from the further expansions can be done on the only condition of having reached a specific base level, and having completed all previous sidequests. Here are those quests, level requirements, and locations:

Heavensward: “A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies”, level 60, The Pillars (X:5.9, Y:9.9)

Stormblood: “A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East”, level 70, Kugane (X:10.6, Y:9.8)

Shadowbringers: none

Endwalker: TBA

There are already two yellow quests linked to the Hildibrand narrative arc in Endwalker, but it’s unclear if a separate blue chain of quests is going to be added with Patch 6.25 since it’ll be directly linked to the Relic weapons. The first yellow quest can be picked up in Radz-at-Han (X:11.8, Y:11.2), called “The Sleeping Gentleman.”